Gardner mulls new courthouse

Mike Gardner has definite ideas about how to serve as the Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner in large measure because he watched his late dad Freddie do it for 17 years.

The son’s agenda in his race against incumbent Eddy Shelton and fellow challenger Hoss Dugger includes addressing the aging county courthouse either by repairing, remodeling or replacing it and doing everything possible to enhance life in West Odessa.

“The courthouse is in bad shape,” the former city councilman said. “I haven’t seen the studies, so I don’t have an opinion on what needs to be done. But I don’t think there is a do-nothing option.

“If we build a new one, it should be decided 100 percent by the voters. It doesn’t need to be the five people on that court deciding to go $100 million into debt.”

Gardner is a 58-year-old native Odessan who graduated from Odessa High School and worked for Southwestern Portland Cement Co., G.Q. Salmon & Son oilfield service and then Key Energy after Key bought out Salmon, driving trucks, dispatching and managing the trucking division. He is now the operations manager at Canary LLC service company.

Gardner was a member of the Odessa City Council from 2014-18, gaining the experience that he says he needed to be a commissioner. “I learned how government works,” he said.

“It looks a lot different on the inside than it does from the outside.”

Gardner advocates keeping the courthouse downtown if a new one is built because there are numerous law firms and bail bond companies around it and the location is much more convenient for them. “I don’t know how fair it would be to make them move south,” he said.

“We need to educate the voters on what it costs on a monthly or yearly basis to repair and maintain the courthouse. At some point it becomes like a car that keeps breaking down. If it’s costing more to fix it than it does to buy a new one, maybe you need to look at a new one.”

Gardner said illegal dumping is a challenge, but he disagrees with strict enforcement. “I don’t know that enforcement is the way to fix the problem,” he said.

“There are other things to be figured into the equation.”

Referring to the 1.25-cent sales tax that voters OK’d in November 2018, Gardner said, “We need to make dadgum sure that the new tax money the citizens voted on stays in those areas (law enforcement, roads and dumping) and that the budgets are not cut back to absorb the money and then it doesn’t exist anymore.”

With Freddie Gardner, a retired firefighter who died on Sept. 29, 2014, having been a strong advocate of West Odessa by nabbing numerous state water grants and other improvements, his son is especially mindful of that area. “I want to bring back unity with the citizens of Precinct 1,” Gardner said.

“The residents of West Odessa have been cut off by the current commissioner. He doesn’t pay attention to them and I want to make sure they have a say in what goes on in Precinct 1, which is about 500 square miles of the total 900 in the county.

“Since Dad passed away, it seems like the county doesn’t care much about the utility district anymore.”

Gardner reported attending Ector County Utility District meetings and learning that new water lines should be laid to supply more homes. “They don’t have access because the board doesn’t have the money to move ahead with new infrastructure,” he said.

“Most of the money they’ve gotten recently has gone to upgrade. They need help in bringing water out to the areas where there are no lines.

“If we worked with the state representatives, we could grab a few dollars here and there.”

Here are important dates for this year’s election: