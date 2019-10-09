Mike Conaway
U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, is the incumbent candidate for District 11 in the Primary Election March 6.
Town Hall
Congressman Mike Conaway will conduct a Town Hall meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Garden City Community Center, 117 S. Myrl St., Garden City.
