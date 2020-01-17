  • January 17, 2020

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC backs Pfluger - Odessa American: Government

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 2:33 pm

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC backs Pfluger oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC endorsed Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican primary contest for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

This is the third major agriculture organization to throw its support behind Pfluger, following endorsements by the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association and the Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND.

