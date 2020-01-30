Gohmert endorses Lacy for Congress

J. Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’ 11th Congressional District, announced Thursday that his campaign has been endorsed by Rep. Louie Gohmert, Republican Congressman from Texas’ 1st Congressional District.

Gohmert endorsed J.Ross Lacy via video in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. (https://youtu.be/CerGh_Hh-6Y).

“J. Ross would be an awesome member of Congress,” said Gohmert. “J. Ross is the kind of person that I would really love to have to work with because he’s a man of integrity, a man of commitment, and I hope you’ll join me in helping J. Ross get to Congress.”

Lacy has previously been endorsed by state Sen. Dr. Dawn Buckingham, state Sen. Dr. Donna Campbell, state Sen. Brandon Creighton, and former Midland mayors Ernie Angelo (1972-1980), Carroll Thomas (1986-1992), Mike Canon (2001-2008) and Jerry Morales (2008-2020).