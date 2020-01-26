  • January 26, 2020

Pfluger touts military service - Odessa American: Government

Pfluger touts military service

San Angelo candidate pooh-poohs spotty voting record

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 4:00 am

Pfluger touts military service By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

It had been a long time since congressional hopeful August Pfluger II was in his old hometown of San Angelo for any length of time before he announced his candidacy, but he says having served in the Air Force should mollify any reservations that 11th Congressional District voters have about his absence.

The 42-year-old product of a Kimble-Concho County ranching family is also battling criticism that he hadn’t registered to vote or voted as a Republican in many years till finally participating in last fall’s election.

However, he is so far the best-financed of the nine Republicans running in the March 3 primary and is capitalizing on his background as an Air Force Academy graduate and F-15 and F-22 fighter pilot who spent 2,000 hours in the air, including 300 in the Mideast flying combat sorties against ISIS. He also served in the Pacific and European commands.

Asked Monday what voters in the big 29-county, east-west-running district are telling him, Pfluger said, “They want somebody to fight for them on issues like faith, family, immigration and their Second Amendment rights.

“I believe life begins at conception and I want to protect that life. The No. 1 thing we need is to secure this border. I didn’t spend 20 years fighting for this country outside the borders only to see an insecure, unguarded border right here at home.

“The voters are grateful that someone served in the military for two decades, deploying and fighting around the world and being willing to sacrifice his own life for the good of the country.”

Pfluger is now a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves and served on the National Security Council last summer and early fall in Washington till resigning to seek a two-year term in Congress. He has master’s degrees from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., Air University at Maxwell AFB in Alabama and Georgetown University in Washington.

Asked how much he’ll spend in the race, Pfluger referred to his September report to the Federal Election Commission that shows he has raised more than $700,000.

“I registered to vote when I turned 18 in 1996 and voted in the presidential elections of the late 1990s,” he said, adding that he decided to follow the examples of “generals from Patton to Petraeus” and stay apolitical while in the military.

“I also didn’t like the general feeling of disdain for the military from the Clinton Administration and the general disillusionment with Obama’s overall foreign policy,” he said.

The Republican congressional primary likely will extend into a May 26 runoff with the GOP nominee facing unopposed Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and unopposed independent Wacy Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Other Republicans in the race are Midlanders J.D. Faircloth, Brandon Batch, J. Ross Lacy and Ned Luscombe, Odessans Jamie Berryhill Jr. and Casey Gray, Robert Tucker of Comanche and Wesley Virdell of Brady.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in , on Sunday, January 26, 2020 4:00 am.

