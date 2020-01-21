War Veterans PAC endorses Pfluger

WASHINGTON, DC The War Veterans Fund PAC on Tuesday endorsed six Afghanistan/Iraq veterans running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, including Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District. This marks the second major military endorsement for Pfluger this week, following Monday’s announcement that U.S. Congressman and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw (R-Houston) would be supporting Pfluger’s campaign.

“The War Veterans Fund PAC is committed to recruiting, supporting, and electing Republican veterans to Congress,” said Edward Crawford, the Coordinator of the PAC. “It is time for a new generation of leaders who have been tested in service to our country to lead the Republican Party.”

“We look forward to seeing August Pfluger serve in the U.S. Congress alongside Representatives Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) and Mike Waltz (FL-6) who we strongly supported in 2018,” said Matt Robbins, the Deputy Coordinator of the War Veterans Fund PAC. “These candidates will join the approximately eighteen other Iraq/Afghanistan military veterans who are serving in the Republican Caucus.”

“As a combat veteran who’s served on multiple deployments and dedicated my life to defending this country, the support of the War Veterans Fund means a great deal to me,” said Pfluger. “I agree that we need more of our nation’s veterans serving in government, and I look forward to working with fellow veterans like Dan Crenshaw and Mike Waltz to secure our border, protect our right to bear arms, and restore America’s standing in the world.”