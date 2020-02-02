  • February 2, 2020

Tucker wants strict constructionism - Odessa American: Government

Hopeful says today’s America would horrify Founding Fathers

Posted: Sunday, February 2, 2020 4:30 am

Tucker wants strict constructionism By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Congress will never balance the federal budget, says Republican congressional candidate Robert Tucker of Comanche, until it eliminates many of its 463 regulatory agencies and sub-agencies, which he says should never have come into existence.

“When I say I’m a conservative, I mean a strict, original intent conservative,” Tucker said. “I believe the federal government has certain limited rights that are defined in the U.S. Constitution. Then we have 10 amendments and a preamble with further declaratory and restrictive clauses.

“The only thing the government should be regulating is interstate commerce. The U.S. Department of Education has no business telling local people where their kids go to school or what they learn. That should be the people’s duty.

“A lot of these agencies need to be abolished and their powers sent back to the states so that money can go back into paying off the deficit. I don’t believe in spending one more penny till we get a balanced budget.”

Tucker is a 51-year-old Eastland native who served in the Air Force and attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville for accreditation as a paramedic and peace officer. He owned an insurance agency and an aircraft repair company in San Antonio from 2001-05.

On Feb. 10, 2005, working as a civilian contractor at Joint Base Balad, Saladin Governorate, Iraq, 50 miles north of Baghdad, he was disabled by a 15-foot fall from a helicopter he was working on.

For three years until last summer, when he announced his candidacy, Tucker was a volunteer pastor at Broken Spoke Church in Comanche, 80 miles east-southeast of Abilene.

He said the nation’s founding fathers “would roll in their graves if they saw what we have today because they envisioned this country as a constitutional republic.”

Quoting Daniel Webster (1782-1852) of Massachusetts, who was a congressman, senator and secretary of state, Tucker said, “It is hardly too strong to say the Constitution was made to guard the people against the dangers of good intentions.

“There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be kind masters, but they mean to be masters. They think there needs to be but little restraint upon themselves, but the love of power may sink too deep in their own hearts.”

Tucker said Webster’s warning has been emphatically validated in the Washington, D.C., of today. “We see that now with people who have been up there for 30, 40 or 50 years and there is no reason for that,” he said.

Tucker is one of 10 Republicans seeking his party’s nomination in the March 3 primary. Other GOP candidates include Brandon Batch, Wesley W. Virdell, August Pfluger, Jamie Berryhill, J. Ross Lacy, Gene Barber, Ned Luscombe, Casey Gray and J.D. Faircloth.

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

  • Feb. 18: Early voting begins for the Texas primaries and ends 10 days later. Visit co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections for more information about Ector County voting.
  • Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.
  • Feb. 28: Early voting ends.
  • March 3: Election Day.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

