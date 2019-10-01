Odessa attorney announces for appeals court

Attorney Frank Hunold announced his candidacy Tuesday for Justice, Place 2, 11th Court of Appeals in Eastland.

As an attorney for more than 35 years, Hunold has handled numerous trials and appeals, a news release stated.

Through his career as a civil litigator and corporate attorney, he has handled a variety of matters, including: insurance defense; oil and gas; construction; manufacturing; technology; mergers and acquisitions; joint ventures; private equity and venture capital; antitrust; banking; and labor and employment. His experience includes serving as general counsel for three Texas companies, two in the oil and gas arena, the release detailed.

He said he is looking forward to visiting all 28 counties covered by the Eastland Court of Appeals.

The Republican primary will be March 3, 2020. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.

W. Stacy Trotter, presiding judge of the 358th District Court in Ector County, announced in September that he is running for Justice, Place 3, on the 11th Court of Appeals in Eastland.