Luscombe views health care reform

GARDENDALE As a registered nurse and co-owner of a regional nurses’ supply company, Ned Luscombe wants to take his experience to Congress, rescind Obamacare and lay a new national landscape of medical insurance.

“I’m the only candidate with 45 years in health care,” Luscombe said. “We need to get rid of Obamacare, allow the insurance companies to compete over state lines and let associations like Medi-Share set up all over the country. That would reduce the cost.

“The big insurance companies won’t like it, but sorry.”

Medi-Share is a bill-sharing system based on Biblical principles and sponsored by the nonprofit Christian Care Ministry of Melbourne, Fla.

“I’m also telling the voters that we need to save our republic, take back free speech and due process, defend the Second Amendment, uphold religious liberties, protect the unborn and base legal immigration on merit,” said Luscombe, 67, who graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a nursing degree.

He and his wife Pam own Reliable Nursing Services, providing medical staff relief to hospitals, nursing homes and jails in Odessa, Midland and San Angelo. Also owning a truck, Luscombe hauls hay to the area from here to Seminole and De Leon, 83 miles east-southeast of Abilene, while his wife manages the nursing firm. They live in Gardendale.

“I walked away from fulltime nursing in October to run for Congress,” he said. “We need full-bore border security with walls and electronics and go after the legal immigrants who overstay their visas.”

Referring to the U.S. State Department’s controversial Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, or “Green Card Lottery,” which sifts through more than 20 million applications annually to grant over 50,000 visas to people in countries with low numbers of immigrants, Luscombe said, “We need to get rid of chain migration, where one person brings in the whole family, and stop the visa lottery because they’re letting folks in who have not been vetted.

“Anchor babies are unconstitutional. The mothers come in, have the babies and go back home. The 14th and 15th Amendments were designed to give slaves full citizenship, not anchor babies. That needs to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Luscombe is among 10 Republicans seeking their party’s nomination to succeed the retiring 71-year-old Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland, who has been in office since 2005. The others are J.D. Faircloth, Brandon Batch and J. Ross Lacy of Midland, August Pfluger II of San Angelo, Jamie Berryhill Jr. and Casey Gray of Odessa, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Wesley Virdell of Brady and Gene Barber of Colorado City.

The winner of the probable May 26 runoff will face Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody of San Angelo in the Nov. 3 general election.

In an apparent allusion to Pfluger and Batch, Luscombe said, “If you don’t want one of the big money folks who didn’t vote prior to November 2019 to win this race, then open up your pocketbook or volunteer to help this campaign.

“I don’t want your money if you want a guy to toe the party line.”

Declining to say how much money he’d raised, he said, “If I can raise $75,000, I’ll be in the runoff.

“Since October, I’ve visited 5,000 to 10,000 houses in Midland, Odessa, Brownwood, Menard, Andrews, Robert Lee. San Angelo, San Saba, Mason, Llano, Junction, Granbury and Coleman. The voters don’t want a politician or anybody associated with Washington being their next congressman. They want someone to protect the values this country was founded on.

“We need to change the way Congress spends money with the joint resolutions and omnibus spending bills,” Luscombe said. “We have to look at entitlements and take care of the deficits and national debt. These are problems that have to be fixed.

“The last time we reduced the national debt was during the administrations of Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s.”

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election: