Bartlett withdraws; Berryhill announces

Conaway is retiring when his term is up.

“I entered this race because I am passionate about stopping socialism, protecting our citizens, preserving the Constitution, and fixing health care. But the reality is yesterday, a like-minded Odessa leader has entered the race. Two candidates identical on the issues will split the vote. Potentially, neither would win and district unity is essential. In the name of unity, I withdraw my name from consideration. I am grateful for the support and kindness,” Bartlett said in a statement.

The primary is March 3, 2020.

Jamie Berryhill, director of Mission Messiah and an Odessa businessman, announced for the position Thursday. He said he and Bartlett ran for the old 19th Congressional District seat 15 years ago.

“We have the same heart on some of the issues and concerns of our country today,” Berryhill said.

He added that he wants the nation to come back to the plumb line on which it was founded.

Berryhill said the decision to run was huge.

“I believe that one of the primary concerns we have today is that our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights are under attack. There is literally an attempt to hijack those founding documents that have been so instrumental in making this nation the great nation that it has been,” Berryhill said.

He said he believes one of the main things that needs to be done is getting toward a common understanding of those initial principles.

“What I’ve learned in these years of solving problems is you have to get to the truth, and identify the negatives and positives of an issue,” Berryhill said.

Berryhill cited a passage in the Declaration of Independence to make a point: “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

Berryhill said the founding fathers understood that all people are created equal with equal rights and upon that appreciation for the value of each life, they knew it was not right to be under the oppression that they were with Great Britain.

“That’s what they were endeavoring to move out from … That’s where they understood our rights to be derived and established the Bill of Rights upon that premise,” Berryhill said.

He said the country has to return to the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and Bill of Rights so we can “right this course that we have so strayed from.”

Berryhill and his wife, Renda, have six children, 16 grandchildren and two on the way.

“We love family. That’s one of the things we need such a restoration of,” Berryhill said.