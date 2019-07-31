Conaway plans to retire

U.S Rep. Mike Conaway on Wednesday announced his plans to retire saying he will not seek reelection in 2020.

Surrounded by friends and family during a news conference at Claydesta in Midland, Conaway said he won’t seek his office for a ninth term. He is the fifth Republican to announce their retirement in the last two weeks.

Conaway has held the District 11 seat since 2004 after Odessa, Midland and San Angelo were re-districted together.

Congressman Mike Conaway is sworn in. Courtesy photo.

He’s been in Congress for 15 years and in 2017 led the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election after the panel’s then-chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., stepped aside from the investigation as ethics charges were lobbed against him.

Conaway, 71, is also the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and has served held a number of leadership roles in the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s political arm.

Jacob Ford|Odessa American U.S. Representative for Texas' 11th congressional district Mike Conaway speaks before the unveiling of Chris Kyle's statue Thursday at the Chris Kyle Memorial Plaza.

Serving his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Conaway represents 29 counties in Texas’ 11th congressional district, including the cities of Odessa, Midland and San Angelo.

A conservative Republican, Conaway’s website details his belief in the principles of lower taxes, smaller government and a secure nation. His background as a CPA, the site details, gives him a unique perspective on fiscal responsibility and ensuring every taxpayer dollar is being spent wisely.

In the House, Congressman Conaway is the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Agriculture and also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Cindeka Nealy|Odessa American Mayor Larry Melton, from left, watches as Jim Stock, unveils a dedication plate in honor of Marine Cpl. Alfred ‘Mac’ Wilson as Wilson’s sister Sue Wilson and U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway look on Thursday at the downtown Odessa post office.

He is a deputy Republican whip, a position he has held since the 112th Congress.

A native Texan, he grew up in Odessa and graduated from Odessa Permian High School in 1966 after playing on Permian’s first state championship football team. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Texas A & M University-Commerce in 1970.

After serving in the Army at Fort Hood, he returned to the Permian Basin with Price Waterhouse and settled in Midland, later working with George W. Bush as the chief financial officer for Bush Exploration. He developed a lasting friendship with President Bush.

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway speaks with U.S. Marines during his visit to Camp Barber, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2008. Conaway visited with the Marines and Sailors of 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, and Combat Logistics Battalion 3, the ground combat and logistics combat elements of Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Afghanistan.

An ordained deacon in the Baptist church, Congressman Conaway and his wife, Suzanne, live in Midland and have four children and seven grandchildren.

