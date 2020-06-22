Grover ‘a force to be reckoned with’

MIDLAND Rosalind Redfern Grover went to college to become a teacher and now, a successful businesswoman instead, she still sees herself as a teacher in her second big campaign to bolster Midland Memorial Hospital in the past 11 years.

Grover’s “Say Yes! to Health Care” Proposition A quarter-cent sales tax to compensate for lost supplemental Medicaid funding goes to the voters July 14 with early voting starting June 29.

When she was young, there were only two good options for women who wanted a career, teaching and nursing, so she majored in secondary education and minored in library science at the University of Arizona in Tucson before taking a master’s in European history there. Then being told women couldn’t teach history in Cerritos, Calif., she spent a year as a school librarian and returned to her hometown.

“I’m still teaching in a way, trying to help people understand the problem,” said Grover, 78. “The federal government will reduce Medicaid Supplemental Insurance here by $38 million over four years, starting Oct. 1. Medicaid is a state and federal partnership and each state designs its own programs.

“Texas has the highest number of uninsured people and one of the lowest Medicaid payments in the country. The federal government is trying to push the cost of healthcare as far down the taxing food chain as it can get it and we have to make up for that difference.”

The sales tax won’t be used for indigent care, which is already covered by property taxes.

Grover’s father John J. Redfern Jr. bought Flag Oil of Delaware in 1961 and in 1969 formed Flag-Redfern Oil, where she was board chairman in 1988 when the company was sold to the Kerr-McGee Corp. She is chief executive officer of Redfern & Grover Resources and a board member at Viper Energy Partners, where she is on the audit committee. She is chairman of the board of governors of the MMH Foundation. Her mother’s name was Rosalind and she had a brother and sister.

Her first marriage ended in divorce and she married oilman Arden Grover, who died in 2012. She has four children and five grandchildren.

Grover first became aware of the difference in opportunities that boys and girls were given “when I was 8 or 9,” she said.

“My father started Little League here in the late 1940s and the national head of Little League came to Midland to see him,” she said. “I loved baseball, but this man said, ‘Honey, wouldn’t you rather be at home playing with your dolls?’ I had dolls and liked them, but I said, ‘No, I’d rather be out playing baseball.’ I sat behind home plate and scored the games and to this day I can score a game.”

Averring that women began getting more equal opportunities during the Vietnam War era of the late 1960s and early ‘70s, Grover said, “I am so glad society has advanced because many of my friends were smart women and it was a shame that they were not putting that to full use.”

Having led 2009’s $115-million “Campaign for Tomorrow” hospital bond election drive and raising $60 million in private donations for MMH’s nine-story Dorothy and Clarence Scharbauer Jr. Patient Tower, Grover said, “The sales tax is not about the hospital, it’s about health care and access to health care.

“I want everyone to have access to good quality health care and I think it’s worthwhile to spend time, energy and money to get there. Some people thought I was crazy to want to build the Patient Tower, but I believe in Midland and Midlanders. I’m doing all I can to get people to vote for Prop A and I’m confident it will be approved.”

Since ‘09, the hospital’s address has been 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway.

Grover inherited her passion for philanthropy from her dad, who chaired the board of governors of the hospital foundation, and mom, who was equally effective as a school board member who helped found elementary school libraries and was a strong supporter of the county library.

Asked how she learned business, in which Redfern & Grover owns non-operating working interests in oil and gas wells in West Texas, Southeast New Mexico, Kansas and North Dakota, she said, “By osmosis.

“I went the field with my father when I was young. I loved the oil business and loved West Texas with the pumpjacks. I was enamored of it when we’d go to Crane. It would be dark and those gas flares would be lit up everywhere like birthday candles. I learned by watching what other people did as they learned from their mistakes and improved. I have an analytical mind and that helps in business.”

Having been in Midland for a while after California, Grover developed an interest in the law and was halfway through SMU’s Dedman School of Law “when I decided to marry Arden,” she said, adding. “He was such a great guy.

“Everybody loved him. He had that charisma. He was a man’s man.”

MMH President-CEO Russell Meyers said Grover “is an extraordinary person with unique characteristics.

“Rosalind is passionate about philanthropy both as a giver and a fundraiser,” Meyers said. “She feels strongly about the things that matter to her and fortunately for us, those include health care in Midland.

“When she is on your side, she is all in and is one of those people to whom it is very difficult to say ‘no,’ not because she is intimidating or forces people to her perspective but because her passion wins them over and gets results.”

Meyers said Grover has also been a great asset during her two eight years as chairman of the foundation’s board of governors. “She is from a family of strongly held beliefs and philanthropy and she has built on that,” he said.

“Rosalind has been the only woman in the room in a lot of professional settings. She has always been respected as a full-fledged actor in the energy world.”

Permian Basin Petroleum Association President Ben Shepperd said Grover “is a force to be reckoned with because she sees the value of investing and re-investing in our communities.

“She is one of the finest individuals whom I have had the pleasure of knowing,” Shepperd said. “She works tirelessly for the betterment of the Permian Basin, particularly with health care.

“Rosalind is a problem-solver. It’s her nature to tackle difficult challenges. She knows how to connect with people and rally them to her beliefs and support her causes.”

Grover considers her advocacy for health care a calling. “I want to give back to my community because I have been so blessed in my life,” she said.

“I’ve had ups and downs and been through things, but I don’t have any regrets because I have always given my best shot at everything. You play the cards you’re dealt. I don’t worry about the opportunities I’ve missed. I think about the opportunities in front of me.

“Everyone is called to be a blessing in the world. We should be giving back and that’s what I want to do in this community. I want to leave this place better than I found it.”

Grover’s favorite hobby is computer programming, having written Redfern & Grover’s accounting, land and revenue packages. “I love the elegance, logic and simplicity of computers,” she said.

“The revenues package was the most complex with its fractional shares, but I figured it out.”