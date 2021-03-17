Food bank helped by United and Hormel

United Supermarkets, along with Market Street, joined Hormel Foods in donating 756 hams to the West Texas Food Bank this week.

A presentation ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the West Texas Food Bank with members of the United Family present.

West Texas Food Bank executive director Libby Campbell said they were very thankful for the donation from United Supermarket and Hormel.

“They always continue to come through when we need them the most,” Campbell said.

With the summer months coming up and school about to let out, Campbell said it is very crucial to help those in need.

“As we know, our kids are about to be out of school soon and that’s usually the highest need for hunger in West Texas as our kids don’t have access to free lunches at schools,” Campbell said.

Not to mention, the area, as well as the rest of the country, is still recovering from the pandemic.

“We’re filling up with record numbers of what we’re seeing,” Campbell said. “We’re still having a drive-thru to meet the needs. For us to be able to receive a donation like this that we know is going to go to those directly in need is great.”

Campbell added that the hams were most likely gone by Wednesday afternoon.

“But we know that we have families that will have a great source of protein and fill their stomachs,” Campbell said.

Campbell said they could not do it without the support of United but also pointed out the efforts from the community that have helped the food bank continue to run and added that they are always in need for more volunteers.

“It’s important to continue to keep giving to the West Texas Food Bank,” Campbell said. “We are opened to volunteers so please get online and look at the shifts that are available. We’re still doing masks and social distancing. If you have time, we need help with volunteers to be able to pack these boxes so we can not only just give them to our clients that are coming through but to the different partner agencies that are handing out boxes in the 19 counties that we serve.”

Those who are interested in volunteering at the West Texas Food Bank can go to https://wtxfoodbank.org/ for more information.

Wednesday’s contribution was part of a much larger donation that United and Hormel are doing across West Texas and New Mexico.

“We believe in serving people and one of our values that we embrace is making a positive impact in our community and we want to make a positive impact in the Odessa-Midland area,” Market Street store director Kenny Copeland said. “We’re partnering with Hormel and the West Texas Food Bank and hopefully feed a lot of hungry people in the community.”