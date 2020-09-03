  • September 3, 2020

White suspended for 2 days

White suspended for 2 days

Posted: Thursday, September 3, 2020 1:19 pm

White suspended for 2 days oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez said during a phone interview Thursday that he recommended OFR Assistant Chief Joey White be suspended for two days without pay for making controversial comments on Facebook.

White’s comments were responding to a Facebook post that stated, “Do You Think Cops Should Be Able To Shoot Rioters That Throw Blunt Objects (Bricks, Rocks and Water Bottles) At Them..?”

White responded twice writing, “Without a doubt,” and then added, “Shoot to kill these mother——ers!!!!!”

Alvarez said that Wednesday morning, White approached him before any of the information was released and said that, “There was comments made on social media and that he was getting negative comments on that,” he said.

Alvarez, White’s Supervisor, said that he made a recommendation of a two day suspension to City management.

“I felt that, you know, that we suspended him for two days, that begins today (Thursday) and tomorrow as well (Friday),” he said.

He said the suspension is unpaid and he discussed options with the legal department and that he felt the suspension would be an appropriate disciplinary action to take.

“Unfortunately for our Chief Officer, he made a bad decision, he made a bad mistake and it was an inappropriate comment that was made on social media and he has since apologized. He has remorse for his actions and we hope to put this behind us,” he said.

“We just want to convey our deepest apologies for the comment that was made. These comments made do not reflect on City of Odessa Fire Rescue or the City of Odessa.”

Alvarez said that White will be back to work on Tuesday.

City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez said in a phone interview that the City is not considering terminating White as assistant chief.

