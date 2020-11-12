  • November 12, 2020

OFR firefighter charged in fatal shooting in Colorado

OFR firefighter charged in fatal shooting in Colorado

Posted: Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:53 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A firefighter for Odessa Fire Rescue was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting at a campground in Colorado.

Evan Gaw was charged with second-degree murder, a second-degree felony.

A press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office detailed that deputies responded to a shots fired call at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a KOA Campground located at 4131 N. Interstate 25.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw a vehicle with the passenger side door open and a man, later identified by the City of Odessa as Michael Mack, lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot to the head. Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced Mack dead.

The City of Odessa detailed in a press release that Gaw and Mack were both firefighters/EMTs for OFR.

Deputies found a second man, identified as Gaw, in a nearby field and took him into custody. A gun has been recovered. Deputies also learned Gaw and Mack had earlier rented a camping spot at the campground for the night.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

