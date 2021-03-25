OFR captain, family receive free HVAC unit

Odessa Fire Rescue Captain Tyler Henry knew he was going to receive a state-of-the-art HVAC unit as part of Bryant True Heroes program.

However, he didn’t know it was going to arrive and be installed on his birthday.

The 33-year-old Odessan has worked for OFR for the last 13 years and he said he plans to remain a first responder in the community for the rest of his life.

“I’ve lived in Odessa my whole life and this is my hometown,” Henry said. “I’m always going to be here serving Odessa. There are a lot of heroes here that deserve it as much as I do.”

Henry said that he was nominated by another firefighter to the Bryant True Heroes program.

The Bryant website details, the Bryant True Heroes program is a way that its dealers can make an impact by honoring local heroes with personalized awards, recognition and charitable donations.

Lair Wells, the marketing manager for Robert Madden Industries, said the company was approached by City Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning of Odessa in November 2020 wanting to help out the community. Robert Madden Industries submitted information to Bryant, one of the company’s vendors, on behalf of Henry.

“Anytime that we as citizens are in a situation and need help, (Henry) is on that first line of defense,” Wells said. “We are overjoyed to be a part of it.”

Wells said that if Henry wanted to purchase and install a new HVAC unit at his home that it would cost between $8,000 and $13,000. He also explained that a new HVAC unit should last from 10 to 15 years.

Henry said he and his wife, Amy, and two children, Ella (10) and Landon (8) are grateful for the gifted HVAC unit.

“It’s something that if we were going to buy it that it would have been a big deal to us financially,” Henry said. “It takes a big burden off of us.”

Ira Steger, the general manger of City Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, hopes that Henry is the first of many Odessa recipients for the Bryant True Heroes program.

Steger said the company had been anticipating this install for a couple of months and he said it’s a little more special that Henry is also celebrating his birthday.

“It feels good to give back and show (firefighters) that they are appreciated,” Steger said. “This is our first time, but this is something that we are hoping to do every year.”