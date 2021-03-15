  • March 15, 2021

Odessa firefighter charged in child porn - Odessa American: Fire And Rescue

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 5:26 pm

Odessa firefighter charged in child porn oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa firefighter has been placed on administrative leave without pay after he was arrested last week on possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Barrera was charged with federal possession of child pornography and he turned himself into federal authorities on March 11 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Barrera is also being held without bail after a motion to detain was granted on Monday, court documents detail. Barrera will be detained pending trial.

The City of Odessa issued a press release on Monday afternoon that detailed the City is conducting its own internal investigation to see if Barrera violated any City or Departmental policies. Barrera will remain on administrative leave without pay until the investigation is complete.

On Jan. 25, Homeland Security Investigations Office of the Resident Agent in charge executed a federal search warrant in the 9900 block of Lamar Avenue in Odessa, court documents stated. The federal search warrant was in regard to an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

During the search of the residence, a black iPhone that belonged to Barrera was reportedly seized. The phone was taken to the special agent in charge office in El Paso for further examination.

The examination of the iPhone showed multiple videos of child pornography, the documents stated. The video ranged from 44 seconds long to 1 minute and 6 seconds.

Further investigation of the report reportedly showed KIK messages with the online profile with the initials “RJ” was found communicating in multiple chats. One of the online groups was titled #Pizzalife that included multiple videos and images of child pornography. “RJ” is a known internet identified used by Barrera.

There were multiple messages located where “RJ” was seeking new links to child pornography as well as commenting his approval of the posted child pornography. Some of the comments included the use of emjoi characters.

If convicted, Barrera could face a maximum term of 20 years in prison, not less than five years and up to life of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, a $100 special assessment, a potential $5,000 JVTA special assessment and a potential $17,000 AVA special assessment, the documents stated.

Posted in on Monday, March 15, 2021 5:26 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

