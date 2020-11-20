  • November 20, 2020

Man dies in structure fire - Odessa American: Fire And Rescue

Man dies in structure fire

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 1:15 pm

Man dies in structure fire

A 58-year-old man died as a result of injuries from a structure fire early Friday morning, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Fire Marshals Division reportedly responded to a structure fire at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of E. 11th Street. The fire was extinguished sometime later on Friday morning.

The structure was occupied and a 58-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the press release detailed. The man died shortly after arriving at hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Posted in on Friday, November 20, 2020 1:15 pm.

