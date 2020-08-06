Man dead after setting himself on fire

A man was reportedly found dead Wednesday afternoon after firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of North Hancock Avenue.

Firefighters discovered the fire located behind the residence which was contained to a cinderblock storage unit, a city press release detailed.

While the fire is still reportedly under investigation, the release states, “it was discovered the deceased person intentionally set himself on fire.”

The body will reportedly be taken to Lubbock County for an autopsy.