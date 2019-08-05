OFR searching for information in 3-vehicle fire

The Odessa Fire Rescue is searching for people involved in a three-vehicle fire in central Odessa.

The reported fire happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 18th St., a City of Odessa press release detailed.

OFR crews reportedly found three vehicles to be on fire and close a structure. There wasn’t any damage to the structure.

The release detailed this fire is being investigated as arson and the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s office at 432-257-0521.