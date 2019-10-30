  • October 30, 2019

OFR lists safety tips for Halloween - Odessa American: Fire And Rescue

e-Edition Subscribe

OFR lists safety tips for Halloween

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:28 pm

OFR lists safety tips for Halloween oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Division has detailed seven safety tips when celebrating Halloween.

>> When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so he or she can see out.

>> Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

>> Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

>> Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards.

>> Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

>> Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.

>> Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. (Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.)

Posted in on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:28 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
40°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: N at 20mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 42°/Low 23°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 34°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]