Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Fire injures homeowner
Odessa Fire Rescue Units and the Fire Marshals Division responded to a structure fire located at 1413 Rosewood at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The structure is described as a one-story residential structure. At the time of the fire, the homeowner was at home and has been transported to Medical Center Hospital with burn and smoke inhalation injuries, a news release said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross has been notified to assist home owners.
