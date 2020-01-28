  • January 28, 2020

Fire injures homeowner - Odessa American: Fire And Rescue

e-Edition Subscribe

Fire injures homeowner

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:26 pm

Fire injures homeowner oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Fire Rescue Units and the Fire Marshals Division responded to a structure fire located at 1413 Rosewood at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The structure is described as a one-story residential structure. At the time of the fire, the homeowner was at home and has been transported to Medical Center Hospital with burn and smoke inhalation injuries, a news release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross has been notified to assist home owners. 

Posted in on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:26 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
40°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: NNE at 6mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 60°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 32°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]