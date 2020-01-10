Mark Rogers
OAT011120_Fire
Odessa Fire Rescue fire fighters attack the fore from above with a ladder truck. Heavy smoke pours out of a chemical distribution plant on east 67th street Friday morning. Many residents of the area were told to leave their homes because of the smoke in their neighboorhood.
A Sheriff's Deputy stretches off an area to keep bystanders away from the chemical laden smoke. Heavy smoke pours out of a chemical distribution plant on east 67th street Friday morning. Many residents of the area were told to leave their homes because of the smoke in their neighboorhood.
Al Knapp was one of the residents kept away from his home because of the smoke. Heavy smoke pours out of a chemical distribution plant on east 67th street Friday morning. Many residents of the area were told to leave their homes because of the smoke in their neighboorhood.
Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 4:43 pm
OFR firefighter hospitalized after chemical fire in north Odessa
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
An Odessa Fire Rescue firefighter was hospitalized after a chemical fire in north Odessa.
The fire, which happened at a business near the area of 67th Street and Andrews Highway, started before 11 a.m. Friday morning.
According to Devin Sanchez, the City of Odessa director of communications, OFR crews are working on the hazmat situation, which is acetic acid. The shelter was in place, but it was lifted around 2 p.m. The OFR firefighter is reportedly expected to be OK.
