OFR firefighter hospitalized after chemical fire in north Odessa

Odessa Fire Rescue fire fighters attack the fore from above with a ladder truck. Heavy smoke pours out of a chemical distribution plant on east 67th street Friday morning. Many residents of the area were told to leave their homes because of the smoke in their neighboorhood.

A Sheriff's Deputy stretches off an area to keep bystanders away from the chemical laden smoke. Heavy smoke pours out of a chemical distribution plant on east 67th street Friday morning. Many residents of the area were told to leave their homes because of the smoke in their neighboorhood.

Al Knapp was one of the residents kept away from his home because of the smoke. Heavy smoke pours out of a chemical distribution plant on east 67th street Friday morning. Many residents of the area were told to leave their homes because of the smoke in their neighboorhood.

