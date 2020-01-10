  • January 10, 2020

OFR firefighter hospitalized after chemical fire in north Odessa - Odessa American: Fire And Rescue

e-Edition Subscribe

OFR firefighter hospitalized after chemical fire in north Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 4:43 pm

OFR firefighter hospitalized after chemical fire in north Odessa oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Fire Rescue firefighter was hospitalized after a chemical fire in north Odessa.

The fire, which happened at a business near the area of 67th Street and Andrews Highway, started before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Devin Sanchez, the City of Odessa director of communications, OFR crews are working on the hazmat situation, which is acetic acid. The shelter was in place, but it was lifted around 2 p.m. The OFR firefighter is reportedly expected to be OK.

Posted in on Friday, January 10, 2020 4:43 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: W at 14mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Windy, chance of showers. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 56°/Low 37°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]