  • September 25, 2019

Newest additions to OFR each relish opportunity

Newest additions to OFR each relish opportunity

Odessa Fire Rescue

>> Ben Denney, 28, Wichita Falls

>> Blake Terry, 21, Odessa

>> Noah Shreves, 18, Amarillo

>> Dylan Garza, 21, Allen

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:50 pm

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:50 pm

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Prior to graduating from Allen High School, Dylan Garza had talked with his friends about joining the volunteer fire department.

Those plans never came to fruition, but that desire was rekindled when Garza was performing CPR on his grandfather.

Garza said he knew he wanted to fully immerse himself in being a firefighter, but due to monetary restrictions while living in East Texas, he needed to move back in with his parents to achieve that dream.

On Wednesday afternoon, Garza and three other firefighters began their new careers as they received their Odessa Fire Rescue badges at the Central Fire Station and Administration building.

“I had gone through some basic life support training,” Garza said about performing CPR on his grandfather. “To me, that confirmed that under pressure, I’m able to do a high stress job in a high stress situation. That highlighted to me that it would be something that I would love to do.

Garza, 21, was joined by Ben Denney, 28, Blake Terry, 21, and Noah Shreves, 18, as the newest additions to OFR.

Though he’s one of the youngest firefighters at OFR, Shreves said he has been preparing for his badge pinning ceremony for two years. He started to take fire academy classes while in high school. Shreves detailed those classes were a year and a half of fire academy and half a year of EMT school.

“This is the end of two years of training, but the beginning of a lot more,” Shreves said. “I’ve trained two years to get to this point and now I’m here. Now, that I’m here, I get to learn a little bit different and I get to work for the fire department instead of train.”

Prior to the badge pinning ceremony, Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez asked each of the new members to introduce themselves and family members. Terry had nearly his entire immediate family in attendance as he needed multiple breathes to introduce all of them.

“My family has played a big part in this,” Terry said after his badge was pinned on by father Jason Terry. “They have helped me out. They have supported me. They were there for me whenever I needed help throughout this whole thing.”

Before he moved to Odessa for the fire academy, Denney worked as a juvenile probation officer in Winkler County.

Denney wanted to make the career move and continue as a public servant. He said he realized his passion when he joined the volunteer fire department in Kermit.

“I’ve always wanted to help people,” Denney said. “I’ve always wanted to do something that served the public. I want to work for the community. When I got into the volunteer fire department, I fell in love with it and I want to pursue it more and go full time.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:50 pm.

