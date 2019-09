A 45-year-old woman was reportedly found dead as Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in south Odessa.

The structure fire happened in the 1300 block of Boatwright Street, a City of Odessa release stated. Units were dispatched to the location at 2:38 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:42 p.m.

Units reportedly found a 45-year-old woman dead upon arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office and the Odessa Police Department.