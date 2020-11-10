Fine arts a boon for students

Students who participate in four years of fine arts have a 100 percent chance of graduating, according to a presentation by Fine Arts Director Aaron Hawley.

Hawley gave his presentation at an Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop Tuesday night.

SAT scores were 300 points higher.

Hawley said fine arts changes lives and because the community gives to fine arts, fine arts in ECISD give back to the community.

The Odessa High School band received $185,000 for band uniforms from the F. Marie Hall Foundation.

Groups like the OHS one-act play have continued to advance and Panther Paws from Permian High School performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last year.

Despite COVID-19, 10 art students received medals for success at the state level, Hawley said.

PHS Associate Director of Bands John Carroll is president-elect of the Texas Music Educators Association and will be president next year.

Hawley noted that he comes from a long line of leaders from this area.

In line with the district’s strategic plan, discussed Tuesday night, Hawley said fine arts is working toward creating a strategic plan.

The department wants to get art into more of the elementary schools and create a chapter of future music Hawley said everyone is required to have a high school credit in fine arts and the department wants to provide as many opportunities for students as possible.

Presentations on the energy management program and efforts on the district strategic plan were also heard by trustees.

Director of Custodial Services Kyle Brown and Energy Specialist Kelly Buchanan gave reviewed energy conservation and savings efforts.

Utility costs are about $6 million a year, with about $4.2 million for electricity; $1.6 million for water and sewer; and $330,000 for gas.

Summer and holidays provide the greatest opportunity for savings, the presentation showed. Because of COVID, Brown said there was a decrease in costs for April, May and June.

Average annual savings is about $1,649,941, which Superintendent Scott Muri said goes back into the district.

Total savings over last eight years is $13,199,532, according to the presentation.

Brown said the energy management office is always looking at ways to improve.

Special Assistant to the Superintendent Albert Anchondo talked about district goals and the Project Management Oversight Committee which manages the strategic plan internally.

Anchondo said research shows that 60 to 90 percent of organizations come up with goals and fail to execute their plans. To help make sure those goals are met, the PMOC was formed.

Research also shows that when senior management communicated openly, an organization was eight times more likely to meet its goals and when leader role modeled desired behavior, changes were 5.3times more likely.

When managers prioritized leading and developing their team it transformation was 3.9 times more likely.

The PMOC has 10 members with Muri as the 11th.

Executive Director of Talent Development Ashely Osborne talked about the benefits of job-embedded, personalized professional learning.

This is grounded in day-to-day teaching practices and is

designed to enhance teachers’ content specific instructional practices with the intent of improving student outcomes, the presentation said.

Coaching takes place in the classroom in real time with current students and is centered on issues of actual practice.

Professional learning communities take place in the school shortly before or after instruction away from students and is centered on issues of actual practice, the presentation detailed.

Mentoring takes place in the classroom nearly in real time away from students and is centered on issues of actual practice.

Osborne said a robust mentoring program is in place for the first time in many years.

There is also an opportunity for independent learning where a teacher independently researches a problem of practice, implements a solution in class and then reflects on the experience.

Muri said ECISD has hired a set of virtual coaches who can help teachers improve while they’re teaching.

On a separate note, Muri said the district received 10,000 rapid COVID tests from the state Tuesday.

These are self-administered an results take 3 to 15 minutes. Plans are to start with staff and work down to students.