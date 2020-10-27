Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame luncheon postponed

After much consideration, discussion and monitoring of the current COVID-19 case increase in the Odessa and Ector County, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce has chosen to postpone its Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame and Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon event that was scheduled for Thursday.
The chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the near future once the COVID-19 cases numbers in the area substantially decrease. Reservations will automatically be applied to the rescheduled date once it is safe to do so.