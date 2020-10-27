  • October 27, 2020

Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame luncheon postponed - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame luncheon postponed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 5:50 pm

Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame luncheon postponed

After much consideration, discussion and monitoring of the current COVID-19 case increase in the Odessa and Ector County, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce has chosen to postpone its Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame and Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon event that was scheduled for  Thursday. 

The chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the near future once the COVID-19 cases numbers in the area substantially decrease. Reservations will automatically be applied to the rescheduled date once it is safe to do so. 

Posted in , on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 5:50 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Light Freezing Rain
31°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: N at 11mph
Feels Like: 22°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 26°
A wintry mix early. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 51°/Low 39°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]