  • November 20, 2020

Encouraging words needed

Encouraging words needed

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 12:52 pm

Odessa American

To help lift the spirits of frontline healthcare workers, Odessa Regional Medical Center has created a web form for people to share words of encouragement.

A news release from the hospital says the frontline staff and those working directly in the COVID UNIT are wearing thin.

“The amount of discouragement and negativity they have received from some of our community has made this all the more challenging as they work tirelessly to care for our patients. … We know that there are countless people who support these frontline workers, we just want to provide an opportunity for them to see that. Instead of reading the bad comments, we’d like to share the good,” Director of Marketing and Community Relations Madison Tate said in an email.

Anyone interested in dropping a few words to these staff can do so by visiting https://www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/healthcare-heroes. These submissions will all be provided to the COVID staff so they can be reminded “how appreciated and supported they truly are.”

