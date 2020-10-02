With World Teachers’ Day coming up Monday, a few of them shared their thoughts.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacy Brown said there was a teacher named Sharon Lipham who greatly influenced her and is responsible for Brown choosing accounting as her career.

Lipham is now a volunteer at ORMC and has been giving of her time there for most of Brown’s career at the hospital.

“Mrs. Lipham was my accounting teacher at Permian, I think my senior year, which would have been 1982. It was just an accounting class, like I mentioned. Then I ended up having her my first year at Odessa College as well, so I did my basics here, including that class in ‘83. Then I went to tech for my last three years and got my accounting degree there,” Brown said.

“But Mrs. Lipham is the one that introduced me to accounting through those courses and I really enjoyed it and really enjoyed her classes in particular,” she added.

Brown said she’s always told Lipham that she had a large role in her career and her success in it.

She said Lipham was incredibly profession, but also kind and “just a really good teacher.”

Brown said Lipham was professional and poised.

“... She was just an incredible lady. She just impressed me, so I decided that that’s what I wanted to do and I really never looked back after that,” Brown said.

She added that throughout her career, Lipham has sent her personal notes congratulating her on each milestone and expressing how proud she is of Brown.

“She’s just an impressive lady,” Brown added.

Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero said he went to Odessa High School and graduated in the late 1980s.

“... As a young man, I really wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my future. Like most young kids at that age, we have a level of uncertainty about whether or not we’re going to continue with school, or we were just going to join the workforce.”

He added that he wasn’t giving much thought to his future beyond living in the moment. Bill Rutherford, who was an OHS government teacher at the time, changed all that for Marrero.

“... He also taught at Odessa College and Bill was also on the school board. But he was the type of teacher who really challenged me and really got me to think about things in a very different way. He would challenge me because, again, I think he recognized that I had some degree of intelligence, but I never really applied myself. Bill challenged me in such a way that I started to take school more seriously and I really began to think about life beyond high school, so I really do attribute him with a lot of influence on me in terms of what I wanted to do once I grew up,” Marrero said.

When he first went to work at the City of Odessa, Marrero said he thought he would only stay for a couple of years.

“... My first job here was working in a program that allowed me to work on housing for low-income residents and allowed me to work on things like federal grants that quite frankly to this day was one of the most gratifying jobs I had. I initially didn’t see myself working at a city for more than a couple of years, but I really liked what I was doing and I saw some opportunity for myself, so I thought I was initially going to be two years; now it’s turned into almost 26,” Marrero added.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the teacher that came to mind for him is Janet Banks.

“She was my fourth grade teacher and I was not the most well behaved elementary child. I think Mrs. Banks recognized that part of my behavior was associated with my boredom in school and she challenged me and motivated me and encouraged me to be a better student,” Muri said. “That was my turning point. That was my fourth grade year and I vividly remember Janet Banks.”

The last time Muri heard from her was about four months ago when she wrote him an email to check in and see how he was doing.

“That’s quite a few years, so she has kept up with me over time and is proud that one of her former students is now serving in the education community. She was proud that I became a teacher and followed my journey and is now proud that I am a superintendent,” he added.

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, said he appreciates and admires all the teachers who dedicate their professional lives to educating and supporting the “next generation of Texans.”

“I’m grateful that I had so many wonderful teachers to guide me growing up here in Odessa’s public schools. Cindy Bulloch, the band director at Nimitz Junior High, had a tremendously positive impact on my life. Not only was she skilled as a teacher, but she taught me to believe in myself and inspired me to work hard to achieve my goals. Mrs. Bulloch came into my life at a time when I needed another strong and positive influence like hers. Mrs. Bulloch, and so many other wonderful teachers, have been an absolute blessing.”

On a separate item, Odessa College will host a Facebook Live event marking World Teachers’ Day.

The event would be in conjunction with Dr. Janice Hicks, Dr. Greg Williams, Pervis Evans, Dr. Kristi Latimer, Charles Quintela and student Stephen Haller.