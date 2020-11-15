Variety of CTE courses coming on line

From court reporting and paralegal to hotel management and plumbing, Career and Technical Education students in Ector County ISD will have a new selection of courses starting in the fall.

Carla Byrne, executive director of CTE, said the HVAC and plumbing programs are ready to go, but work continues on implementing the court reporting track.

“It’s kind of a large body of work we’re dealing with right now with OC (Odessa College). My hope is that we’re able to offer that. It’s been in the works for about a year now,” Byrne said.

On the other hand, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning program is ready to go.

“We’re so excited to fill those. We have an aging workforce and very few plumbers and HVAC technicians in town …,” Byrne said.

She added that people in those fields have called and said that’s something they would like ECISD to offer in its schools.

“We don’t have the facilities,” Byrne said. “Space is always an issue here at ECISD, but fortunately Odessa College does. Our partnership with them is tremendous, so we will be able to expand that partnership with these programs and have our kids from our high schools bus over to OC for those programs for HVAC and plumbing. They’ll start in grade 10 in the Construction Tech program and they’ll be exposed to carpentry, HVAC and plumbing. At the end of their 10th grade year, they’ll make a determination … as to which route they want to pursue past grade 10. The kids that want to stay in carpentry will continue in that program at Frost (Technical Center) and the kids that want to pursue HVAC or plumbing will then be in those programs at OC. That’s really exciting. By their senior year, they’ll have completed what they need to be ready to go which is really cool.”

The hospitality program is going to be centered on hotel management.

“We’re really excited about that with the implementation of the new Marriott in town. Trying to improve everything in Odessa comes with needing to have folks that are ready to go in the workforce for hotel management, so we’re excited about that. We want to help where we can to fill those workforce gaps,” Byrne said.

The paralegal program will run through the business program and that is for sophomores, juniors and seniors.

“That’s also a need that we have, and lastly, is the court stenography program. Right now, that program falls into continuing ed, so we’re working to see if there’s a possibility to move it over to the dual credit side,” she said.

She added that court stenography is a “huge need” across the state.

“I guess Odessa College was approached by individuals about that need. …,” Byrne said.

She added that the attrition rate is very high.

“It’s a very rigorous program, but we’ve got some really bright, capable students right here. I say that a lot because it’s true and growing our own is so critical. It’s hard to get people to come here because the cost of living is so high, so it’s really important that we focus on kids that are here now, that live here, that are invested in our community. Their families are here and I feel completely confident that we could have a successful cohort of students in that program,” Byrne said.

All these programs will start next year.

“The educational process with students is very time consuming. It starts typically in December-January and goes all the way into March speaking to the different grade levels of students, so our best opportunity for expansion of programs or new implementation is to speak to kids in grade eight because that’s when they are beginning that process of four-year plan implementation where they’re learning all the course availability. Then they’ll select those courses that they take from ninth through 12th grade. That is always subject to change. Kids can always change their minds. That’s another great thing about CTE is that exploratory piece. If you explore a few things when you’re very young, you don’t go to college and change your major several times like some of us do so it’s another benefit of it,” Byrne said.

She added that plumbing and HVAC are always needed, although plumbing doesn’t always seem attractive to students. Both are on the targeted occupations list developed by the Permian Basin Workforce Development Board and have consistently been on it going back at least 10 years.

That’s how long Byrne has been on that board.

“What happens is it just starts to snowball,” she said. “As we go forward, the need gets greater.”

Odessa College Dean of the School of Business and Industry Jennifer Myers said every student is different.

“Not every student wants to transfer and get a four-year degree. You can get some training through Continuing Education or a two-year degree and you can go make a six-figure a year paying job and not have any student loan debt, so I think it’s great. … If we can combine high school classes and a career path like plumbing and HVAC that keep students interested, that keeps them in high school I think that’s a win-win …,” Myers said.

All these jobs are on the targeted occupations list, as are automotive and diesel.

“Those are things … that people need,” Myers said, despite the pandemic.