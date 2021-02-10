  • February 10, 2021

UTPB working on new early childhood program - Odessa American: UTPB

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 3:04 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

During the next few months, University of Texas Permian Basin Dean of the College of Education Larry Daniel said they will be working on an early childhood intervention program.

Daniel told a virtual meeting of the Early Childhood Action Network Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Department had reached out to them about the need for this coursework. ECAN is under the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin.

“… We actually have all the coursework needed to create a certification in early intervention specialist and the Health and Human Services wanted us to go ahead and consider creating that …,” Daniel said.

On a separate item, Jordan Sosa of First 5 Permian Basin said a focus advisory council has been created with a lot of ECAN members. Sosa added that they are focused on moving First 5 forward.

She added that First 5 received increased funding last year to grow their team.

Reaching recruitment goals for families has been difficult because of COVID and not being able to attend events they normally would.

“We’re at about 50 percent of our total funded capacity, so we have room for tons of families right now. Of course we grew by many educators but that’s really our primary goal for this first bit of the year is to work on our referrals and reaching out,” Sosa said.

Sosa said First 5 is in preliminary planning for Roll & Read which will be late April to May. She added that it will still probably be virtual in some aspects, but they are going to see if they can have some socially distanced, in-person events as well.

On summer Kinder Camp, Sosa said they set a goal for 100 children from Odessa and Midland and got 125 each for both.

“This year we’re setting the baseline goal for 125 …,” Sosa said.

