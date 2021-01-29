  • January 29, 2021

UTPB welcomes new kinesiology department chair

UTPB welcomes new kinesiology department chair

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 12:44 pm

The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that Moran Sciamama-Saghiv is the new academic chair and graduate program director for the Department of Kinesiology.

Sciamama-Saghiv joins UTPB from North Carolina where he has been serving as an associate professor of clinical exercise physiology and chairperson at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University since 2018.

His academic degrees include a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Porto in Porto, Portugal; a master’s in exercise science a B.Ed. in physical education from The Academic College at Wingate in Netanacya, Israel.

