UTPB to provide CARES Act funding to students

University of Texas Permian Basin recently received an additional $920,008 in CARES Act funding from the federal government.

“The emergency funds we can provide students as a result of the CARES Act funding from the federal government makes a significant difference in the lives of our students. We are grateful for the funding and glad we can help facilitate getting it to students with financial needs,” said Rebecca Spurlock, VP of Student Affairs and Leadership.

Each request submitted will be reviewed by a committee to determine appropriate resources and response efforts for students who need assistance or emergency services. Award amounts may vary, and the maximum award is $750 per student, pending fund availability. Awards do not require repayments, a news release said.

In 2020 and the first two months of 2021, UT Permian Basin has provided more than $920,000 in funding through the CARES Act to students impacted by the pandemic, the release said.