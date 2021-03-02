  • March 2, 2021

UTPB to provide CARES Act funding to students - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UTPB to provide CARES Act funding to students

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 5:25 pm

UTPB to provide CARES Act funding to students oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

University of Texas Permian Basin recently received an additional $920,008 in CARES Act funding from the federal government.

“The emergency funds we can provide students as a result of the CARES Act funding from the federal government makes a significant difference in the lives of our students. We are grateful for the funding and glad we can help facilitate getting it to students with financial needs,” said Rebecca Spurlock, VP of Student Affairs and Leadership.

Each request submitted will be reviewed by a committee to determine appropriate resources and response efforts for students who need assistance or emergency services. Award amounts may vary, and the maximum award is $750 per student, pending fund availability. Awards do not require repayments, a news release said.

In 2020 and the first two months of 2021, UT Permian Basin has provided more than $920,000 in funding through the CARES Act to students impacted by the pandemic, the release said.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 5:25 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 35°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 47°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]