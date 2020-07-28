UTPB to offer new early childhood certification

Starting this fall, University of Texas Permian Basin will begin offering a new teacher certification for early childhood.

It will be for early childhood through grade 3. Roy Hurst, associate dean of the College of Education said, the typical first-time freshman would be able to finish in four years. If they took classes in the summer, it could be completed in three.

The demand for more teachers and the need for giving students a strong early childhood education foundation were drivers in offering the certification that will go along with a bachelor’s degree.

The first certificates will be issued in 2021. Committed to serving local school districts by offering programs like OC2UTPB, Falcon Fast Track, and other teacher certifications to help educators feel prepared to enter the classroom, the College of Education was chosen by the Texas Education Agency to offer the new certification, its website said.

“We’re trying to recruit students,” Hurst said. “We’re hoping to have the first cohort this fall.”

Dean of the College of Education Larry Daniel said the first year will give them an idea of how popular the program is going to be.

“And are we getting new students and are they students we might not have gotten otherwise? In other words, would they have come and been in one of our other teacher certification programs? It’s hard to know that just yet, but we’re giving students more options of how they can specialize in their preparation to teach,” Daniel said. “Also, by focusing on the preschool and early grades we’re hoping to prepare a cadre of new teachers who will be particularly ready to work with the very young children.”

Daniel added that too many students are entering kindergarten unprepared.

“And certainly part of the concern is we need to get more families to participate in pre-k which is a response that many in the community are working on. But having people specialized to work with kids at that level we think is going to make a difference as well, so we’re attempting to respond to … the overall need to build up the teaching workforce … and then secondly attempting to build a group of teachers who are very ready to work with those young kids,” Daniel said.

He added that UTPB’s elementary certification goes from early childhood all the way up to grade six.

“And to have to focus on helping a person learn to work with kids with that big of an age range, you can’t really specialize as much on strategies for the 3, 4, 5 year old kids so we’re really hoping that’s going to create a strong, strong group of folks who can really work with those young children. …,” Daniel said.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri has said 65 percent of students were not ready for kindergarten in 2019. Daniel said he has sat in on many of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin meetings where early childhood education has been discussed and he knows Muri and Midland ISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick are focused on that issue as a whole.

“We do really need to focus on children and helping them be more ready. They do become adults at some point. I would venture to say … that’s probably the part of the chain where the most attention is needed,” Daniel said. “If we get kids ready to learn, excited about learning when they are very young that will carry with them for a long time. … I think our community’s been very right to focus on this area and we’re hoping what we’re doing here will be one piece of that puzzle in helping to serve children better than we have been doing.”

An early childhood specialist was being hired at UTPB for the program. Jonghee Shim has been named assistant professor of early childhood education, Daniel said in an email. Shim will be joining the faculty this fall.

“… The university froze a lot of decisions in light of the current financial crisis we’re in and there were a certain number of positions around campus that our administration was able to preserve. This was one of them. We regard it as a priority and thankfully our administration agreed with us so we are definitely wanting to build a faculty that can specialize in this kind of area,” Daniel said.

Hurst said there is a master’s program in professional education with an interest in early childhood track. The certification portion with TEA was approved for the bachelor’s level.

Daniel said one of the pillars of the UTPB strategic plan is the ability to serve the community effectively.

“And underneath that pillar one of the strategies that the university has put out there is to increase the number of teachers. The teacher pipeline has been less than it should be to meet demand. The university, through its strategic plan and through initiatives such as this one, is attempting to be responsive to the needs of the community,” Daniel said. “We’re very proud of not only is this the right thing for us to do as teacher educators, but it very much matches the intent of our university strategic plan as well.”

Hurst noted that the university received an early implementation grant from TEA that will pay for students to have their first attempt on two teacher certification tests paid for.

“So obviously TEA is very interested in seeing this be successful …,” Hurst said.