UTPB to let students leave before Thanksgiving

Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Permian Basin, the University of Texas Permian Basin said Wednesday that it is giving students the option to return home to their families before Thanksgiving.

Chief of Staff/Executive Director of Communication Tatum Hubbard said students have that option after they check in with their faculty and see if a virtual option is possible.

“So we’re not kicking them out. It is 100 percent optional for them. We’ll still have student services and support for students, regardless, but we thought some might like to go ahead and return to their families now, and if that’s possible with their particular academic study, then we’ll allow that,” Hubbard said.

According to an email sent out by Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Daniel Heimmermann, that option starts Monday. The email says in part, “We feel this is an acceptable, albeit imperfect, measure to mitigate the risk of additional infections.”

Hubbard stressed that students are not being made to leave housing.

“Most of our students are not face to face,” Hubbard said.

Even those who have face to face classes take some of their courses online.

“So this won’t be a huge transition from where we are ...,” Hubbard said.

She added that it’s expected that there will be some students on campus during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“Our Student Affairs team will continue to serve them as well,” Hubbard said. “In fact, our VP for Student Affairs just emailed all of our students today with information like guidance on returning home. We know that there is also a lot of conversation on how our college kids from across the country safely return to their communities. We’ve offered some guidance for them.”

“They can get a test at Trinity Family Medicine, which is our medical partner, throughout the holidays,” Hubbard said.

She added that if the student doesn’t have insurance, the university will pick up the cost and if the student has insurance, the insurance will pay for it.

She added that the Student Activity Center and food services will be open, except for Nov. 15-28 and Dec. 12-Jan. 3, which she said is pretty typical.

“All classes will be virtual the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30,” Hubbard said.

The last day of classes and final exams is Dec. 11, Hubbard said.

There will not be a December graduation. All graduates from the December class will be invited to join a live commencement, hopefully, in May.

Currently, Hubbard said three faculty, 20 staff members and 152 students have tested positive for COVID. There are 62 active cases, which she said is the cumulative number, and 113 have been cleared to return.

Trinity Family Medicine offers COVID testing for students and Hubbard said UTPB has been working closely with Odessa Regional Medical Center and its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan.

“He’s been really instrumental for helping us with case management and guidance for the last couple of months. That information has been really invaluable. We’re also working with them on a plan for what things will look like when the vaccine rolls out,” Hubbard said.