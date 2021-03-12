  • March 12, 2021

UTPB to host mini STEAM camps

UTPB to host mini STEAM camps

Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 3:24 pm

Mini STEAM Camps are being hosted March 20 and March 27 by Big Brothers Big Sisters and the UTPB College of Education.

The two mini-STEAM Camps are for children in grades 3-8 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Mesa Building on the UTPB campus.

Parents must accompany the children to the classroom, and students can register for one or both sessions. There will be people at the door to assist with directions.

Louis Glover, associate professor of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education, will lead students through a variety of hands-on activities such as:

>> Making super balls to explore concepts in chemical and physical changes, kinetics, and potential energy.

>> Building electrical circuits to explore concepts in electricity.

>> Making exploding Mentos geysers to investigate chemical reactions.

>> Building musical instruments to explore concepts in physics.

>> Building fire syringes to explore thermodynamics, and more.

According to Glover, the College of Education, with support from Dean Larry Daniel, wanted to create an opportunity for local children to be on the college campus, have fun and learn more about science. Pre-service students who are education majors will be providing different a activities in chemistry, physics, engineering and art. All activities align with state standards, a news release said.

“These will give children – not just in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program but throughout Midland and Odessa – an opportunity to really get hands on with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) topics in a fun environment,” Susan Miller, program coordinator for Ector County, said in the release.

Parents interested in registering their children should contact Miller with Big Brothers Big Sisters at susan@mentorthebasin.org or by calling 432-687-0195. Due to COVID restrictions, a limited number of spaces is available for each camp and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks will also be required.

Posted in on Friday, March 12, 2021 3:24 pm.

