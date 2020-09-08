UTPB students answer the call

In a socially distanced, mask-wearing ceremony, about 50 volunteer deputy registrars were sworn in outside the University of Texas Permian Basin library Tuesday.

The freshmen and sophomores are part of the UTPB honors program, led by Associate Professor of Art Chris Stanley and Associate Professor of Political Science Robert Perry.

Amanda Snyder, bilingual and voter outreach coordinator for the Ector County Elections Office, conducted the ceremony.

Stanley said the students will mainly be on campus helping register people to vote, but there are other events as well.

For instance, a drive-thru voter registration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St.

The deputy voter registrar venture started when state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, was invited to class to talk about issues involving his newly elected position.

“We had asked Rep. Landgraf what he thought the one thing we could do to help bring the kids into representative democracy. What’s the one thing that we could do to help the citizens of his district, but then also the idea of teaching students about how government works, so Brooks looks right at us; he didn’t even miss a beat. He said register voters,” Stanley said. “We thought that was pretty admirable because you hear all these rumors about people not wanting people to be registering voters. We undertook this project and I think it’s going back now five or six years. The project has evolved, so our relationship with the elections office to help provide support for election events. …”

The way Stanley sees it, the students serve the elections office but they also go through training, learn about voting security and how democracy and the process of casting ballots works.

“… The idea is we could lecture at them, and that tends to be the traditional norm, but this is the honors program so we want them to actually have that experiential learning, high-impact learning that brings them into the process. This is the beginning of a greater future, I think, for all of them,” Stanley said.

Snyder talked to the class via computer one morning and students did much of their pre-training online.

Sophomores took the oath last year, but they are still registered so they are retaking the oath as a sign of support, Stanley said.

“I think they’re really seeing some of the challenges of voting and registering … (voters) because we have voter apathy. This is a presidential election year. The thing to solidify, because I think there’s a lot of criticism about higher education being to the left or the right depending on where you are, is that for this project they are right down the middle. They can personally have sides, but as deputy voter registrars they are right there in the big middle and they’re there to assist anyone who needs voter registration help,” Stanley said.

Sophomores Quade Creswell, Samir Anwar and Krystal Smith have been through the ceremony before. All three thought there was more interest in the election this year because it is a presidential year.

“But also there’s just been so much drama here politically that people may want something to change, or something to stay the same,” Creswell said.

Smith said she wants to help impact the community, make a difference and help people fulfill their civic duty.

Smith said she thinks it will be easier to register people this year because the election is so pervasive.

“… It’s all over the media and people want their opinions to be heard and they want to make a change,” Smith said.

Freshmen Stephen Matz, Kadence Orbison and Abigail Plunkett said they don’t really know what to expect from the public when signing them up, but they think it’s meaningful and it could be fun.

“… I think that the local voting is very important because that really affects your daily life, so I think that’s probably the most important aspect of voting,” Matz said.

Orbison said she originally got involved in the project because of a grade, but “it is interesting seeing how it works.”

Orbison said Gen Z, of which she is part, is influential politically, but it’s hard to get them to the polls because they don’t feel their voice matters.

“… So it’s a lot of getting them to work and actually go vote instead of protesting,” she said.

Plunkett said it’s important for people, especially college students, to get involved and get registered “because I think every vote is very important.”

“I definitely think that younger people should vote more and get their opinion in there,” Plunkett said.

Perry said he thinks students might be surprised by how much antipathy there is among people they try to register. “… Sometimes there’s just downright hostility. People just don’t want to vote; don’t want to be asked about it; get really nervous about it and so forth. That surprises students,” Perry said.

Perry added that he’s not sure why people react that way sometimes. They might see it as a government intrusion, he said.

“You don’t have a right to know whether I can vote or not. We’ve had several people use expletives — not the ones doing the (registration),” Perry said.

Despite any difficulties the students may face, Perry said he thinks they will remember this for the rest of their lives.

Snyder said the turnout for the swearing in ceremony was amazing.

“… It’s good to see how these young students are wanting to learn and participate in how our democracy works. This is the first step getting deputized and getting people out there to get them registered. Being a VDR (voluntary deputy registrar) helps the election office a lot because they’re in the forefront … They also get to do voter registration drives; they can go door to door …,” Snyder said.

Early voting Oct. 13 runs through Oct. 30, which is longer than usual because of the pandemic.

“We are doing the social distancing, but they’re not mandated to wear masks. We recommend that they do, but we cannot (enforce it). That’s something that comes from the Secretary of State’s Office …,” Snyder said.

She is predicting a really good turnout this year.

“We’ve already had a good turnout in new applicants. We’ve had people that are just now registering to vote that have never voted in their lives and they’re like in their 70s,” Snyder said.

She added that she has helped a couple of them fill out the forms.

Just for Election Day, Snyder said she’s going to be hiring almost 200 people.

“So if anyone is interested, they can give me a call and just ask for Amanda,” she said. The number for the Elections Office is 432-498-4030.

Because of the pandemic, Snyder said she is hiring an additional 56 people to keep things sanitized and make sure people keep their social distance.