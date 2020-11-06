UTPB student earns national Gold Award

University of Texas Permian Basin freshman Abigail Plunkett is in select company having been selected as a Gold Award Girl Scout winner.

The Gold Award is similar to an Eagle Scout award, but Plunkett said more goes into the Girl Scout version.

The project took about two years to complete and was fulfilled in her hometown of Houston.

To earn a Gold Award, each Girl Scout must complete two Senior or Ambassador journeys or complete one Senior or Ambassador journey and have earned a Girl Scout Silver Award, the Girl Scouts website said.

“After completing either of these requirements, a minimum of 80 hours is suggested to complete the steps to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award,” the site said.

Plunkett said earning the national honor was awesome and very cool because it’s a “big recognition.”

“... I’ll get to advocate for Scouts on a national level and advocate for disability rights and stuff like that,” Plunkett said.

Her local troop, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, is thrilled about her win.

“We are immensely proud of Abigail,” said Mary Vitek, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of San Jacinto. “She took matters into her own hands when she saw an opportunity to make the world a better place and ultimately, that’s what being a Girl Scout is all about.”

For her award, Plunkett said, she installed an ADA-approved wheelchair ramp at her local community theater.

“Then I developed and implemented a two-week summer camp program for kids with cognitive and/or physical disabilities,” Plunkett said.

“I brought the kids in. We auditioned them. I took all the information about what they needed help with, what skills they wanted to learn and I taught local teens, which are all actors around my area, how to work with those children. Then we worked with them for two weeks and did a show for them at the end of those two weeks” at Playhouse 1960, she added.

The show was a review.

“We picked several different songs that would work for each kid. They actually got to build their own choreography on it from what we taught them. It was pretty cool. Each one spotlighted each kid,” Plunkett said.

“I assistant directed a couple of shows before I directed the summer camp. There were 13 kids ...,” she said.

She had participants contact her first to make sure she could accommodate their disability “because I was only one person and I was learning along the way as well. I had help from a physical therapist that worked with children with cognitive and physical disabilities and then a special education specialist.”

They taught her how to accommodate all the youngsters.

“... I don’t think I had to turn anyone away,” Plunkett said. “... I was able to accommodate several different disabilities.”

The idea for her project came from a young girl who attended an audition for a show Plunkett’s mother was directing that Plunkett was in.

The young woman was deaf in one ear and she had an amazing voice, but Plunkett said she had never landed a main role at any theaters because she wasn’t able to hear properly with the music sometimes.

“And the microphones normally cover up the ear she can hear out of,” and she would get out of time with the music, Plunkett said.

“... So my dad made an accommodation to it and I realized that it’s really easy to accommodate to things and why doesn’t everyone accommodate so everyone can be involved?” she added.

Plunkett was in Girl Scouts for 13 years. Her mother was a Girl Scout and Plunkett’s grandmother was a troop leader.

“... Whenever my school had their registration event, my mom wanted to get me involved to make sure I made some new friends and had a sisterhood,” she added.

Girl Scouts, she said, prepared her for life, besides just school and academics.

“I felt like I learned some leadership skills. I learned a lot of business skills, especially through the cookie selling. It’s not just selling the cookies. I’ve learned a lot from it. I’ve learned basic ... outdoor skills ...,” Plunkett said.

Plunkett said she has done some acting, but she’s mostly been involved in technical theater, building sets for example.

A member of the UTPB swim team, Plunkett also is in the Honors Program. She is studying kinesiology on a physical therapy track.

The university’s new D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center is part of the reason she decided on UTPB.

“It (kinesiology) is such a growing major here at the school. A lot of the schools I was looking at, it looked like that major was kind of going downhill and wasn’t getting professors and new studies and stuff,” Plunkett said.

“I’m hoping to work with people with disabilities in the future as a physical therapist,” she added.