UTPB reports record enrollment

Despite the pandemic and the downturn in the economy, overall enrollment at the University of Texas Permian Basin has increased 5 percent from 2019 to 6,063 this fall compared to last year.

UTPB also welcomed its largest incoming freshman class with 538 students, a 41 percent increase from last fall. Along with its student population, its economic impact is increasing, as well, Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, said.

UPTB President Sandra Woodley, Perryman and Tim Edgmon, president of the Odessa Development Corporation, made remarks on the university’s enrollment and impact on the economy at a news conference Thursday in the auditorium of the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center.

“I’m very pleased with enrollment numbers,” Woodley said. “With COVID and everything else that was going on and much more online virtual delivery than normal, all institutions were worried that they were going to see a dip in the enrollment. But even before COVID and certainly during COVID, (we) have a team of people who are really innovative and getting much better every single year at recruiting and reaching out to make sure that we can grow our programs here at the university. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“We were white knuckling it, honestly, as we were leading up to the enrollment numbers so we are so pleased with where we are right now and we’re building on what will happen in the future for us,” Woodley said.

Vice President of Enrollment Management PJ Woolston said things that have been worked on the last couple of years have finally taken off.

“We’ve been working with a few partners, some of them internal and some of them external, but the whole idea was how can we just build awareness of what we’re doing here,” Woolston said. “Dr. Woodley talked about how we’re trying to increase the number of first-generation students and the reason that can do so much of that is that there are a lot of people who just don’t realize how accessible a degree is. They don’t realize what kind of degrees we offer, and as we get the word out better about that we’re reaching more people who are enrolling.”

Woolston said they were expecting to find that more people were coming back to school or to school with the slump in the oilfield, but “that has not been the case largely.”

He also said he didn’t know for sure that students were staying closer to home because of the pandemic, but he thinks that they did.

Perryman said the sources of direct stimulations to the economy are UTPB operations, out of area students spending; out of area visitors spending; construction projects; research initiatives; and graduates staying in the area.

Cumulatively, Perryman said the benefit of graduates remaining in the area comes to $18.3 billion a year in expenditures and $6.5 billion a year in gross product.

Gross product captures the amount of value-added (gross area product) over intermediate goods and services at each stage of the production process, that is, it eliminates the double counting in the total expenditures concept.

Personal income is $3.6 billion a year and 52,336 jobs.

Woodley said the university itself didn’t realize how big its impact on the region was until Perryman compiled this economic impact study.

“There’s a lot of rich information in there about the value that the university brings to the community, but it also drives us to do even more to spin off new companies with our academic research and to work (on) our new incubator that’s coming online in the next year. That is a joint venture project between Odessa Development Corporation, Midland Development Corporation and the university. These are the kinds of applied research projects that can provide even more economic impact to the region,” Woodley said.

“This university has touched 20 percent of the workforce and growing. Of course we’re still a relatively small institution (with) 6,000 students. We know that 10 years from now we’ll have more than 12,000 or 15,000 students on this campus generating even more economic impact. But our main mission, of course, is to make sure the people in the Permian Basin can get a degree from our university, a University of Texas education that really sets them up for success for their entire life. And educating the community with our partners (at) the community college provides those skills necessary to fill those workforce gaps and to continue to grow the overall economy, not just the local economy,” Woodley added.

She said there is a big-tent mentality among the entities in the region that enables them to work together to solve problems and make progress together.

“It is such a pleasure to work with a community that feels that way. I’ve not been a part of any turf battles or any concerns over us vs. them. It’s all us here and we’re pulling together in the same direction for this community and making a lot of progress.”

She said there were a lot of things in the study that she didn’t know before.

“It had been a long time since the university had done an economic impact study, so the things that Dr. Perryman talked about today ... really do demonstrate all the direct and the indirect ways that the university serves this region. It’s really important that we live up to that because the university is important in any economic system and it’s really important here, particularly as Dr. Perryman was describing the energy industry that we’re in and our wonderful engineering programs, our geology programs, and other programs that really can contribute to the knowledge base of growing the economy. But we also have major research going on in biology for ALS treatments and for cardiovascular. The research enterprise at the university is still small, but it’s powerful and it’s really, really growing. We’re building a niche in particular areas that make a difference to our area and we’re off and running,” Woodley said.