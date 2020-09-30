UTPB recognized by U.S. News

The University of Texas Permian Basin is once again being recognized by U.S. World News and Report as one of the best universities in the nation for social mobility, ranked as a top public school, and recognized as one of the best regional universities.

Social mobility, according to U.S. News and World Report, is a university’s success at enrolling disadvantaged students who are awarded with Pell Grants.

A majority of students who receive the federal funding come from households where the gross incomes are under $50,000.

Eighty-five percent of UTPB students receive need-based aid.

UTPB has also jumped 10 spots from last year in the rankings for Top Public Schools, which includes criteria such as offering discounted tuition to students who reside in Texas and research opportunities.

In addition, UTPB jumped 14 spots from the previous year for Regional Universities West.

This category includes universities that offer a full range of undergraduate programs and master’s programs. Each of these rankings is based on tuition, graduation and retention rates, debt, and financial aid.

These honors highlight what is special about UTPB and the value of a high-quality university committed to serving students from diverse backgrounds.