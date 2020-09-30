  • September 30, 2020

UTPB recognized by U.S. News - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UTPB recognized by U.S. News

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:08 pm

UTPB recognized by U.S. News Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The University of Texas Permian Basin is once again being recognized by U.S. World News and Report as one of the best universities in the nation for social mobility, ranked as a top public school, and recognized as one of the best regional universities.

Social mobility, according to U.S. News and World Report, is a university’s success at enrolling disadvantaged students who are awarded with Pell Grants.

A majority of students who receive the federal funding come from households where the gross incomes are under $50,000.

Eighty-five percent of UTPB students receive need-based aid.

UTPB has also jumped 10 spots from last year in the rankings for Top Public Schools, which includes criteria such as offering discounted tuition to students who reside in Texas and research opportunities.

In addition, UTPB jumped 14 spots from the previous year for Regional Universities West.

This category includes universities that offer a full range of undergraduate programs and master’s programs. Each of these rankings is based on tuition, graduation and retention rates, debt, and financial aid.

These honors highlight what is special about UTPB and the value of a high-quality university committed to serving students from diverse backgrounds.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:08 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 52°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 58°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]