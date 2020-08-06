  • August 6, 2020

UTPB prepares to start fall classes - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UTPB prepares to start fall classes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 6:29 pm

UTPB prepares to start fall classes Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

University of Texas Permian Basin is set to welcome students back to the classrooms Aug. 24.

The way students live on campus and engage in classes will look a little different this semester.

“Navigating these uncertain times has been a challenge, but I am proud of how the university has come together to create a detailed plan for our students, faculty, and staff. We are ready to welcome students back to campus,” President Sandra Woodley said in a news release. “With the cooperation and care of every member of the Falcon community, the university is confident we can all have a successful fall semester.”

This fall UTPB will have three different educational options:

1. On-campus face-to-face classes.

2. Fully online courses.

3. Hybrid options.

Students can choose the path that works best for them, the release said.

Accommodations will be made for any student who becomes ill during the semester so he or she can continue academic progress.

Ina hybrid course, for example, a student with a Monday/Wednesday class might attend in person on Monday but on Wednesday attend virtually. This method will help maintain smaller class sizes and social distancing.

Masks will be required in all UTPB buildings and outdoor community spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.

On-campus housing will be open for fall 2020 but new protocols will be put in place.

Residence Life staff will assign roommates based on athletic partnership or academic discipline. UTPB will also have vacant rooms in the residence hall for isolation spaces, if needed.

Students will be able to dine at the Residence Dining Hall, Student Activity Center, and the Mesa Café.

There will be extended hours to serve as many students as possible while still practicing social distancing. No self-serve will be available but there will be take out options. These plans reflect current public health guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are subject to change.

Sanitizing stations will be available across campus and special attention will be paid to cleaning and sanitizing common spaces, lab, and classrooms.

For more information, visit utpb.edu/back2campus.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Thursday, August 6, 2020 6:29 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
91°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 74°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]