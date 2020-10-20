  • October 20, 2020

UTPB postpones fall graduation - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UTPB postpones fall graduation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 4:47 pm

UTPB postpones fall graduation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

University of Texas Permian Basin has decided not to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this fall due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. 

“We understand this is disappointing for our fall 2020 graduates. Please know you will have an opportunity to walk the stage at the earliest date possible. Due to the decision for students to not return to campus after Thanksgiving, a drive-thru commencement ceremony in December will not be possible,” the university website stated.

“Though we cannot celebrate in person (yet), all of our graduates will receive a special party pack in the mail to honor their achievements! More details will be announced soon about a virtual celebration. We can’t wait for you to officially walk the stage! #FalconsUP.”

Posted in on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 4:47 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 63°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 58°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]