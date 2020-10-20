UTPB postpones fall graduation

University of Texas Permian Basin has decided not to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this fall due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

“We understand this is disappointing for our fall 2020 graduates. Please know you will have an opportunity to walk the stage at the earliest date possible. Due to the decision for students to not return to campus after Thanksgiving, a drive-thru commencement ceremony in December will not be possible,” the university website stated.

“Though we cannot celebrate in person (yet), all of our graduates will receive a special party pack in the mail to honor their achievements! More details will be announced soon about a virtual celebration. We can’t wait for you to officially walk the stage! #FalconsUP.”