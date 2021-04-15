  • April 15, 2021

UTPB partners to help businesses - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UTPB partners to help businesses

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:24 pm

UTPB partners to help businesses Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

UT Permian Basin was selected to partner with The University of Texas at Austin for a new training and support program for Texas entrepreneurs.

UT Austin’s IC² Institute has created Small-biz.XLR8, a 10-week course designed to meet the needs of small-business owners in Midland, Odessa, and surrounding Permian Basin communities.

The program will be offered at no cost to business owners, thanks to a generous gift from the Truist Charitable Fund.

Lead instructor, Gregory Pogue, noted that Small-biz.XLR8 will “teach essential business growth principles while helping participants form mentor relationships among peers and regional business experts and linking participants to regional funding groups.” He sees this experience as particularly critical for businesses as they emerge from unprecedented pandemic-induced economic downturn. Recent studies point to the profound impact of the pandemic on small business, with 60 percent still reporting reduced revenue receipts. 60 percent have also not restored hiring to pre-pandemic levels. Further, a greater proportion of minority owned businesses report they are likely to shutter compared with white small business owners.

Taylor Novak, Blackstone Launchpad campus director, said applications are due on April 29.

“Then we’ll have about two weeks to actually select the company, so they’ll be notified actually during Small Business Week, which is May 2 through 8, and then coursework will actually start on May 18,” Novak said.

Beginning May 18, those who sign up for the program will meet weekly online, will have access to online videos and exercises, and will submit work for review by instructors. They will also be matched with mentors in the region thanks to a partnership with the University of Texas Permian Basin Small Business Development Center, which is helping to identify appropriate local businesses, and UTPB Blackstone Launchpad to engage regional mentor participation.

To get the most out of the program, each participating business should plan to enroll two people.

Each of the 10 weekly sessions will focus on an essential business growth principle, and an optional, but recommended, 11th session in August will give the entrepreneurs a chance to practice pitching presentations.

Novak said the initiative is a business accelerator.

“It can be a new company. If someone hasn’t gotten off the ground yet, this would be a great way for them to start that process, but it’s also for companies that have been working at their idea. They have a customer base or they have a storefront, they can join as well so we’re not excluding (anybody). … We know that companies can plateau off after the first two years, so we want to ensure that those companies are thriving after that two years, or if they’re needing some help we can provide that for them, expand their customer base, do some market research, things like that,” Novak said.

Program participants can expect to gain:

A deeper understanding of their business’ current value and positioning in the marketplace.

A methodology to design and execute market-fitted growth strategies.

A network of peer business owners, local mentors, and regional experts.

A framework for a plan and budgetary strategy to present to potential funders.

The Small-biz.XLR8 curricula and mentoring system are based on previously-developed workshops delivered in Austin for local businesses. Those participants described the experience as “empowering” and “invaluable.”

Following the program, two workshop cohorts, composed of 60 percent women-owned and 45 percent minority owned businesses, reported:

  • An addition on average of 2.5 new jobs per participating company.
  • Introduction of new products by more than 70 percent of participating companies.
  • Expansion of customer base by more than 90 percent of participating companies.
  • Growth in annualized revenue by participating companies by more than 40 percent on average.

For more information, call 432-552-2541.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
54°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: E at 11mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 54°/Low 58°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 41°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 40°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 61°/Low 41°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]