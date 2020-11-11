  • November 11, 2020

UTPB offering scholarship - Odessa American: UTPB

UTPB offering scholarship

>> On the net: utpb.edu

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 12:56 pm

Anyone who registers and attends one of the University of Texas Permian Basin’s upcoming Falcon Days, either in-person or online, or takes an official campus tour will be entered to win a $10,000 scholarship.

“A lot of students are trying to decide where to go to college next year, but we know a lot of students are also trying to decide whether to go to college,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management PJ Woolston. “Many of them are concerned about cost and whether they can afford it. We have so many opportunities for financial support. Falcon Days give us a chance to explain that, and show students how accessible college can be.”

The winner of the $10,000 scholarship will be selected by random drawing after the Feb. 27, 2021, Falcon Day.

The next Falcon Day on Nov. 14 will have a new hybrid format.

Part of the event will be virtual and the other part will be held on campus. Falcon Day will start at 11 a.m. Saturday with a live virtual event.

During this time, prospective students will hear from President Sandra Woodley, current students, staff, and faculty about all the things UT Permian Basin has to offer.

There will be experts on hand to answer any questions throughout the presentation or during the Q&A session. Then Falcon Day participants will be invited to visit the campus for self-guided tours.

The university will have staff at each building that can answer questions.

To be eligible, students must register to attend the event in advance.

Posted in , on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 12:56 pm.

