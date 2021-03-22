UTPB nursing graduates earn honors

The University of Texas Permian Basin School of Nursing’s most recent class of graduates surpassed the national and state pass rate averages for the NCLEX (the National Council Licensure Examination).

The university announced that it had a 94 percent first-attempt success rate.

The NCLEX is the exam all nursing students must pass after they graduate in order to become a registered nurse.

These results exceed previous years’ first-time pass rate by more than 12 percent. Additionally, this cohort is setting the standard for future UT Permian Basin School of Nursing graduates as they have raised the bar of excellence, exceeding the 2020 Texas first-time pass rate of 91.9 percent and the 2020 national first-time pass rate of 86.57 percent, a news release said.

The UT Permian Basin School of Nursing is a bachelor of science (BSN) program. The admissions committee is currently selecting students for the fall 2021 cohort. Applications are being accepted for the spring 2022 cohort now through Aug. 1, 2021. Admission criteria, application, reference forms/instructions, and prerequisite checklist can be found online at utpb.edu/nursing. Interested students may also email nursing@utpb.eduto have the forms sent directly to them.