UTPB nixes spring break this year

In light of COVID-19, University of Texas Permian Basin has nixed spring break this year, is ending the year a little earlier and has made plans to have one graduation ceremony on May 1.

The semester will be wrapped up April 30. The first eight-week session will end March 5 and the second eight-week session will end April 30. The fall term ends Dec. 11.

Students will then take their winter break and start the spring semester on Jan. 11.

Vice President of Student Affairs Becky Spurlock said the decision on spring break was made after a lot of consideration. Using the information it had on hand, the university considered what it had learned from the fall term and thought about what, if any, changes would be made going forward. Plans and procedures were added and subtracted along the way.

“It’s not static; it’s a changing situation,” Spurlock said. “… Nationally, a dialogue has started about whether universities should modify their spring schedules in some way, so it was a natural review of the spring term. We really sat; we debated for quite some time. We consulted with student government; we consulted with the Faculty Senate; we had a number of dialogues via our virtual town halls. And what we really learned in that process is that there were lots of different opinions. There was no one majority opinion.”

“Everybody thought we should; everybody thought we shouldn’t. It was pretty split. Ultimately, what we looked at and one of the challenges of what we have to do is we have to make a decision now about what should happen in the future without at all knowing some of the particulars. It’s not a decision you can make a week or two before. It’s a decision, unless it’s an emergency, you have to make that decision well in advance. And what we considered is that we know that there were predictions that there would be additional waves of COVID and COVID increase. We’re certainly seeing one of those right now. There’s inconclusive information about a vaccine or vaccines. Even if there is, our ability to widely vaccinate before spring break seems very unlikely; very unlikely,” she added.

Students will not be required to return to campus for classes after the Thanksgiving break. Instruction will continue virtually after the break until Dec. 11. Faculty will communicate with students directly regarding the instructional plan for after Thanksgiving, President Sandra Woodley said in a letter to students on the UTPB website.

“… The way I would frame it is after Thanksgiving, all classes move online so we’re not closing our residence hall or our campus. Those things will remain open, but students have the option. They will not physically be required to be on campus after Thanksgiving, so they can choose to travel once and not to return again until the spring semester,” Spurlock said.

A commencement is planned for May 1.

“We are hopeful that we can have an in-person commencement ceremony by that time, honoring our Fall ’20 and Spring ’21 graduates. We will also try to provide a small break for our students at some point during the spring semester, if possible,” President Sandra Woodley said in a letter to students on the UTPB website.

Party packs also will be sent out to graduates. This was started last May and they will be provided again for December graduates, Spurlock said.

Spring break, she noted, is an opportunity for travel and gatherings.

“We really felt like it was the right decision to keep our eyes on what really matters most, which is keeping students in school,” Spurlock said. “We want to keep the university in face to face classes. We want to keep the university campus going as long as we possibly can during COVID. We had to shut down in the spring and that was necessary, but extremely difficult for everyone and I don’t think you would talk to virtually anyone that said they want to do that again.”

When spring semester starts, she said, UTPB plans to offer face to face classes as it did this fall.

UTPB is offering 56.6 percent of instruction in the classroom in person; 40.6 percent online; and 2.6 percent in a hybrid format.

In fall 2019, 68.7 percent of instruction was in the classroom; 30.7 percent online; and .06 percent in a hybrid format.

These figures are based on operational course delivery information. Spurlock said operational tells them the number of courses included in the fall. The operational reports are real time and help monitor day-to-day enrollment.

Spurlock said the campus has had a relatively low number of COVID cases.

“A lot of that is also the way that we structured our return to campus. A lot of that has to do with who we are as a campus. We didn’t have a lot of density in campus housing. We didn’t have thousands of students that lived in shared rooms, pre-COVID. We have about 1,000 beds … Most of those spaces are private bedrooms. They’re shared spaces, but they have private bedrooms which gave us a lot more flexibility …,” Spurlock said.

“We de-densified our housing some, so we’re not at full capacity. We also were able to create COVID capacity for all of our rooms so that we could spread students out. We have a mask mandate. We have a daily symptom checker and our students and our faculty and staff has really embraced those things. …,” Spurlock said.

She added that it’s all dependent on behavior.

“If students change their behavior or stop those things, it will become much harder. But so far, I really give all the credit in the world to our students and our faculty and staff who are embracing these practices that are helping us remain in person,” Spurlock said.

Counseling also is available for students, staff and faculty.

“We did a couple of things that I’m just so proud of one of them is that we have partnered with the University of Texas System and we have brought on a new employee assistance program for our faculty and staff it’s an incredible program,” Spurlock said.

“It offers counseling, support. It offers medical support. It offers financial information. It has discount information for employees. It’s a very robust program for employees and we make that EAP program available to folks,” Spurlock said.

UTPB had talked about expanding it before the pandemic, but like many things, COVID accelerated it.

“… It clarified some things we needed to do and what we needed to do quickly and so we’ve offered that EAP to our community here and we’ve done some things that are very similar for students. We have partnered with a company called Morneau Shepell,” which offers a student support program that offers 24/7, 365-day-a-year access to a therapist, she said.

The student can talk, text, chat or video with a therapist and they provide therapy in 14 different languages. “It’s incredible. I’m just so thrilled,” she said. “It takes less than a minute to download and sign in and once you sign in if I open the app right now and said I wanted to talk to someone their average time is under a minute that you’ll be connected with a therapist. Often, it’s under 30 seconds.”

There is still a therapist on campus and a graduate counseling program that people can take advantage of.

“… But adding this to our mix really expanded our capacity just in incredible ways …,” Spurlock said.