UTPB hosting drive-thru graduation

The University of Texas Permian Basin is having a drive-thru graduation for spring and summer 2020 students Saturday at various times, depending on college, at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market Road 1788.

The College of Business commencement will be at 8 a.m.; the colleges of nursing, engineering and education at 9 a.m.; and the College of Arts and Sciences at 10 a.m.

Graduates will enter the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center parking lot from FM 1788 headed north. The graduates will be directed through the parking lot by UTPB police. Once they reach the front of the Wagner Noel, graduates will be directed to get out of their car, an email from Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said.

The grads are required to have a mask on and their cap and gown (regalia is optional for this graduation). A volunteer will take a pre filled-out card from the graduate that has their name and degree on it. From there, the graduate will be directed to an “on-deck” spot that will be marked for social distancing. They will grab their own diploma cover from table by the stage. Once it's the graduate's turn to walk the stage, their name along with degree will be read through our sound system, the email detailed.

Family and/or friends who rode with the graduate will be able to turn their radio to 97.3 FM to hear their graduate’s name read. Once on stage, the graduate will be able to remove their mask for a socially distanced photo with UTPB President Sandra Woodley.

They will put their mask back on as they exit the stage. Graduates will then be greeted (socially distanced) by the alumni association where they will receive an individually packaged graduation cookie and information about being an alumni. From there, they will get back into their car and will be directed on how to exit the parking lot.

All May and August graduates received a party pack in the mail with koozies, an “I did it!” sign, a graduation cap photo prop, and a special message from Woodley and the alumni association. Dunson stated that they received great feedback on that.

Spring graduates have received their diplomas and summer graduates should be receiving theirs in the mail soon, she stated in an email.