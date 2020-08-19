UTPB gets OK for new college

The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Wednesday approved a College of Health Sciences and Human Performance for University of Texas Permian Basin.

“What we’re doing there is we’re reorganizing four different programs into this new college, so nursing, athletic training, kinesiology and social work,” UTPB President Sandra Woodley said.

Several of those programs will be moved to the new D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center on campus.

“The simulation and the clinical labs for nursing will still remain in the Mesa Building, as will most of the nursing faculty. Donna Beuk is currently our dean of the College of Nursing. She will become the dean over this new college and the nursing will be called the School of Nursing as it is under the new reorganized college,” Woodley said.

Having the programs in the new building will enable applied research to happen between these disciplines, Woodley said.

“It’s a common grouping actually if you look at other universities. We looked at several models. The synergy between those kind of community health-facing programs typically do go together and other colleges and universities — sometimes all four of them are not together — but any combination of those four you can find in other institutions and so we think that’s a national model that will serve our community and we’re excited to have this new facility where we can really add to the assets in that arena,” Woodley said.