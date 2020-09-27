UTPB gets mineral donation

Bill Decker has led a varied life working as superintendent of public works in Midland County, serving in law enforcement and working as an engineering supervisor for the Trinity River Authority.

One the constants in his life has been collecting minerals, but he also does metal work, leather work, cabinet building and saddle making to name a few.

The Greenwood resident recently donated 250 museum quality minerals to the geosciences department at the University of Texas Permian Basin. It is a collection that has been in the making since he was 13. He’s now 73.

He has a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science from Tarleton State University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UTPB.

Guy McCrary, president and chief executive officer of the Permian Basin Area Foundation, has known Decker for more than 30 years.

“It’s probably been a year or two since we started the conversation,” McCrary said. “... He’s been a lifelong collector of mineral samples, so it’s quite an extensive collection; I would say virtually comprehensive. Bill is looking for a suitable home for the collection and the connection we had with UT Permian Basin just made all the sense in the world. We had a number of discussions and Wendell (Snodgrass, vice president of advancement) has really helped facilitate it and our relationship with Mohamed (Zobaa), who is the head of the geosciences department, is several years in the running so we made the connection and it’s going to be a great fit.”

Zobaa also is an assistant professor and graduate program head of the geology program at UTPB.

Officials said the collection will be installed when renovations to the geosciences building are complete, which Snodgrass said should be in October.

Decker said he has been collecting for about 60 years. His uncle was working in Alpine and his brother-in-law was taking geology and gave Decker a piece of agate.

“That’s what started my interest,” Decker said.

His wife, Becky, a retired elementary school teacher, was with him for his interviews Tuesday. The couple has three children and five grandchildren.

Decker said the collection is a combination of finds, purchases and trades. He added that he wanted to make sure nothing happened to the specimens.

Zobaa said the more specimens students see, the more knowledge they will have about the minerals. Plus, Zobaa said plans are to collect the stories behind each mineral. That way, students will think of minerals as not on a profession but a hobby and make them want to read more about them.

Zobaa said the collection Decker is donating is worth almost $200,000 and there are about 250 specimens.