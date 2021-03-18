UTPB Fountain Duck returns

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the University of Texas Permian Basin Fountain Duck is back and tweeting.

Dean of Student Success Michael Frawley said the break wasn’t planned, but the yellow rubber water fowl is interactive, he travels and gets his photo taken in all manner of locales, but COVID-19 put paid to that.

About a month ago, Frawley began tweeting from the account again.

“This has been a hard year. I interact with my students a lot. I’m not a dean who sits in their office. I am out there all the time because that’s how I find out how I can help them. And with the students gone and me not being able to feed off their energy a little bit, because they feed off mine and I feed off theirs, it was a tough year. Part of that tough year was the Falcon duck … didn’t have as good of a role, so he kind of disappeared until about a month ago when we finally started doing stuff again; football started and things like that,” Frawley said.

Dean of Students Corey Benson reached out to Frawley because they were trying to put out some information about the homecoming events and football games. He asked if Frawley could tweet it out as the fountain duck.

“So the duck account started tweeting out again. We’re running a big student success campaign that were using him for right now. We’re doing a duck hunt across campus. There’s ducks hidden all over campus right now with little numbers hidden on the bottom of them. If you bring them in here, we’re signing you up for your advising appointment and giving you a prize. …”

Benson is also glad of the duck’s return.

“As the weather warms up and as we begin the spring season, we are excited to welcome back the UTPB Fountain Duck to campus,” Benson said in a text message.

“The fountain ducks bring a sense of joy to our community and offer an opportunity for students to win prizes by finding and bringing the ducks to the Office of the Dean of Student Success,” he added.

Frawley noted that the university and his department have done well by students this past year.

“Our IT (information technology) department has been amazing. I was worried that we weren’t going to be able to do stuff because it’s tough to make that pivot. But our technology has been really good, so all of our tutoring, all of our mentoring, all of or student success work went online,” Frawley said.

It wasn’t the same.

“So the duck, he’s been wildly popular this past week. I’ve been putting out some the worst puns you’ve ever seen,” Frawley said.

When the volleyball team made playoffs, he said he tweeted out how ducky it was.

“The students are coming by and they’re picking up the ducks again. They’re showing up around campus. If you walk around different campus offices, like if you wander past career center, on top of the water cooler there are a bunch of ducks because they migrate every office. I’ve started sneaking them into the provost’s office and hid a couple in the provost’s office, which he found after about three weeks. The ducks are all over the place because the students love them,” Frawley said.

He added that UTPB has a unique student body.

“… We don’t have very many traditional students,” Frawley said. “We do not have a lot of students whose only job it is to go to college. All of our students have families. They’re working two jobs. College isn’t the same experience. This is fun. It livens things up a little bit and it makes my work in student success a lot easier.”

A bright spot of the pandemic is the collaboration it has prompted between offices.

“The connections that I’ve been able to build with the dean of students office and student life, and the registrar and accounting, not that they were strained before because they absolutely weren’t, but we’ve all become a lot more adaptable,” Frawley said. “We reach out to each other a lot more. We talk a lot more than we ever did and that starts from the top, President (Sandra) Woodley has pushed this since she’s come in and it’s helped. She’s changed the culture around here.”

He noted that UTPB has always had a robust online program.

“In reality, it’s been better during the pandemic for online students because since we pushed all of our offerings online and all of our support online, there a lot more available because we’ve had to develop it so quickly,” Frawley said.

If they try something new, he said he wants them to make sure it is sustainable.

Advising also has improved. They went from a walk-in model to a caseload model where advisors have certain students and they get to know them and build relationships.

As soon as that went into place, everything shut down.

“But through Microsoft Teams and the technology, they can check in on them. Those advisors have become kind of our frontline defense here. They find out sometimes sooner than anybody but the faculty when there’s a problem and we’ve trained them to help them with those problems and because they know their students …”

If someone who usually responds in an hour doesn’t respond after three days, “bells and whistles go off that there’s a problem and they reach out to our various systems to issue alerts to get people to contact that student,” Frawley said.

“We’re a lot more responsive now because of the pandemic.”